  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Utilities slowly come back in storm-hit Florida

By  Associated Press
2018/10/13 23:37
Members of a South Florida urban search and rescue team try to gain entry to a home while looking for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach,

Members of a South Florida urban search and rescue team try to gain entry to a home while looking for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach,

A member of a South Florida urban search and rescue team checks a home for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

A member of a South Florida urban search and rescue team checks a home for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

Members from South Florida Task Force search a flattened home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurri

Members from South Florida Task Force search a flattened home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurri

South Florida urban search and rescue specialist Chris Boyer removes a damaged American flag from a downed pole while checking for for survivors of hu

South Florida urban search and rescue specialist Chris Boyer removes a damaged American flag from a downed pole while checking for for survivors of hu

This aerial photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesda

This aerial photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesda

A banner hangs from a damaged home as a South Florida urban search and rescue team checks for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Fr

A banner hangs from a damaged home as a South Florida urban search and rescue team checks for survivors of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Fr

The remains of a burned home stand after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael we

The remains of a burned home stand after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael we

Members from South Florida Task Force search a flattened home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Mexico Beac

Members from South Florida Task Force search a flattened home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Mexico Beac

This photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesday. Mexi

This photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurricane Michael went through the area on Wednesday. Mexi

Dave Mullins looks out over the damage in front of his home, seen in background left, where he rode out hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Frida

Dave Mullins looks out over the damage in front of his home, seen in background left, where he rode out hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Frida

A search and rescue team walks past a debris pile from hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A search and rescue team walks past a debris pile from hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Damaged homes are seen along the water's edge in the aftermath of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Gold

Damaged homes are seen along the water's edge in the aftermath of hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David Gold

Vehicles sit parked on a bridge while drivers try to reach a phone signal on Highway 71 near Port St. Joe, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurrican

Vehicles sit parked on a bridge while drivers try to reach a phone signal on Highway 71 near Port St. Joe, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after Hurrican

Tiffany Harris moves out of her hotel room, after the hotel was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael in Panama Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Tiffany Harris moves out of her hotel room, after the hotel was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael in Panama Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael (all times local):

11 a.m.

Power and cellphone service are starting to be restored in parts of Florida's storm-battered Panhandle.

State emergency management officials reported Saturday that nearly 264,000 customers remain without electricity in the state.

They also said that 80 percent of cellphone service has been restored throughout the region hit by Hurricane Michael. But the numbers remain high in the hardest-hit areas.

Bay County, which is where Panama City is located, only has 30 percent cellphone coverage. Nearly 100,000 customers in that coastal county also remain without power. Smaller coastal counties south of Panama City and rural north Florida counties also remain in the dark.

Lights have been coming back on in Tallahassee. More than 100,000 city utility customers lost power right after the storm, but as of Saturday there were about 40,000 who remained without electricity.

___

9 a.m.

The White House has issued an emergency declaration for the state of Alabama in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Alabama and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the hurricane starting Oct. 10 and continuing.

Under the declaration, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding in Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent funding in Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Mobile, Montgomery, Pike, and Russell counties and the Poarch Creek Band of Indians.

___

For the latest on Hurricane Michael, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes