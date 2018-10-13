DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an anonymously written letter led them to the decomposed remains of 11 infants hidden in a ceiling compartment of a shuttered Detroit funeral home state inspectors found embalmed bodies in deplorable condition.

Detroit police Lt. Brian Bowser says Friday's search of the former Cantrell Funeral Home revealed bodies of the stillborn babies in a hidden false ceiling between the first and second floors. He says nine bodies were in a cardboard box and two were in trash bags in a single casket. He says officials have determined the names for some of the infants and would try to contact the families.

The funeral home has been closed since April , when state inspectors suspended its license following the discovery of bodies covered with what appeared to be mold.