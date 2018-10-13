BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 3, Luton Town 2
Oxford United vs. Plymouth
Accrington Stanley vs. Bradford
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury
Gillingham vs. Southend
Coventry vs. Wycombe
Scunthorpe vs. Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth
Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers
Rochdale vs. Doncaster
Sunderland vs. Blackpool
|Friday's Match
Tranmere Rovers 1, Macclesfield Town 0
|Saturday's Matches
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town
Northampton vs. Forest Green Rovers
Colchester vs. Crawley Town
Newport County vs. Stevenage
Crewe vs. Bury
Carlisle vs. Morecambe
Exeter vs. Swindon
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Port Vale vs. Lincoln City