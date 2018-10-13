  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/13 22:31
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 3, Luton Town 2

Oxford United vs. Plymouth

Accrington Stanley vs. Bradford

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury

Gillingham vs. Southend

Coventry vs. Wycombe

Scunthorpe vs. Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers

Rochdale vs. Doncaster

Sunderland vs. Blackpool

England League Two
Friday's Match

Tranmere Rovers 1, Macclesfield Town 0

Saturday's Matches

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town

Northampton vs. Forest Green Rovers

Colchester vs. Crawley Town

Newport County vs. Stevenage

Crewe vs. Bury

Carlisle vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Swindon

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City