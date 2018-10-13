  1. Home
2018/10/13 22:12
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20
Chelsea 8 6 2 0 18 5 20
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Wolverhampton 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
Man United 8 4 1 3 13 14 13
Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2
Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2
Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea vs. Man United 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 12 8 1 3 21 13 25
West Brom 12 7 3 2 31 17 24
Leeds 12 6 5 1 22 9 23
Middlesbrough 12 6 4 2 14 6 22
Nottingham Forest 12 4 7 1 17 13 19
Sheffield Wednesday 12 5 4 3 19 18 19
Brentford 12 4 6 2 20 14 18
Derby 12 5 3 4 15 13 18
Norwich 12 5 3 4 15 15 18
Blackburn 12 4 6 2 14 15 18
Swansea 12 4 5 3 12 9 17
Wigan 12 5 2 5 14 16 17
Bristol City 12 4 4 4 16 14 16
Stoke 12 4 4 4 17 18 16
Aston Villa 12 3 6 3 20 20 15
Bolton 12 4 3 5 10 15 15
Birmingham 12 2 8 2 13 12 14
QPR 12 4 2 6 9 19 14
Rotherham 12 3 2 7 9 19 11
Millwall 12 2 4 6 13 19 10
Reading 12 2 3 7 15 20 9
Preston 12 2 3 7 18 24 9
Ipswich 12 1 6 5 11 18 9
Hull 12 2 2 8 10 19 8
Friday, Oct. 19

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 20

Blackburn vs. Leeds 1100 GMT

Wigan vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Sheffield United 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sheffield United vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Leeds vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1900 GMT

Friday, Oct. 26

QPR vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 12 8 3 1 21 10 27
Barnsley 12 7 4 1 26 9 25
Peterborough 12 7 3 2 28 19 24
Sunderland 12 6 5 1 24 13 23
Walsall 12 6 4 2 15 12 22
Doncaster 12 6 3 3 18 14 21
Accrington Stanley 12 5 5 2 14 12 20
Luton Town 13 5 4 4 19 18 19
Charlton 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
Fleetwood Town 12 4 5 3 19 11 17
Southend 12 5 2 5 15 16 17
Scunthorpe 12 4 5 3 20 24 17
Blackpool 11 3 7 1 12 9 16
Coventry 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
Rochdale 12 3 4 5 17 25 13
Shrewsbury 12 2 6 4 10 11 12
Wycombe 12 2 6 4 14 18 12
Burton Albion 11 3 2 6 12 15 11
Gillingham 11 3 2 6 15 20 11
AFC Wimbledon 12 3 2 7 9 16 11
Bristol Rovers 12 2 4 6 9 12 10
Bradford 12 3 1 8 9 17 10
Plymouth 12 1 4 7 9 20 7
Oxford United 12 1 3 8 11 23 6
Saturday, Oct. 13

Barnsley 3, Luton Town 2

Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Blackpool ppd.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Blackpool vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 12 9 1 2 21 8 28
Exeter 12 7 3 2 22 12 24
Newport County 12 7 3 2 18 19 24
Tranmere 13 6 5 2 17 12 23
Milton Keynes Dons 12 5 6 1 15 8 21
Stevenage 12 6 3 3 15 11 21
Forest Green 12 4 8 0 18 10 20
Colchester 12 5 4 3 25 14 19
Crawley Town 12 6 1 5 17 15 19
Carlisle 12 6 1 5 13 13 19
Bury 12 5 3 4 18 14 18
Oldham 12 4 5 3 16 12 17
Swindon 12 4 5 3 17 16 17
Mansfield Town 11 3 7 1 16 9 16
Yeovil 12 4 4 4 20 15 16
Port Vale 12 4 2 6 11 13 14
Notts County 12 3 3 6 16 26 12
Crewe 11 3 2 6 11 12 11
Grimsby Town 12 3 2 7 9 18 11
Morecambe 12 3 1 8 12 25 10
Cheltenham 12 2 3 7 9 18 9
Northampton 12 1 6 5 9 18 9
Cambridge United 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
Macclesfield 13 0 4 9 11 24 4
Friday, Oct. 12

Tranmere 1, Macclesfield 0

Saturday, Oct. 13

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town ppd.

Northampton vs. Forest Green 1300 GMT

Colchester vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil ppd.

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 20

Forest Green vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Bury vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Carlisle 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT