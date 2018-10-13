WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--SHANGHAI MASTERS

SHANGHAI — No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic will play for the Shanghai Masters title after crushing No. 5 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1 in a near-flawless semifinal. He awaits defending champion and top seed Roger Federer or Borna Coric of Croatia. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 240 words, photos. Will be updated.

— Also:

— TEN--TIANJIN OPEN — Pliskova vs Garcia in final. SENT: 130 words.

— TEN--HONG KONG OPEN — China's best to play Ukrainian teen for title. SENT: 290 words.

GLF--KEB HANA BANK

INCHEON, South Korea — Danielle Kang and Charley Hull shoot 4-under 68s to retain the lead after three rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship. Ariya Jutanugarn is one stroke behind after a 69. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--CIMB CLASSIC — Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead. By Nicolas Anil. SENT: 330 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

HYDERABAD, India — Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are closing on centuries having lifted India to within three runs of West Indies' first-innings total on day two of the second test. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— Also:

— CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND — England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI by 31 runs on D/L method. SENT: 140 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

Germany and the Netherlands, two former powerhouses trying to relight the flame, meet in the main UEFA Nations League match on Saturday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--MONACO-HENRY

PARIS — Thierry Henry lands his first managerial job after Monaco hire him as a replacement for Leonardo Jardim, who was dismissed this week. He's signed on as coach for three seasons, to June 2021. He starts on Monday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--SOUTH AMERICAN SPOTLIGHT

SAO PAULO — With 10 matches to go in the Brazilian championship, Palmeiras leads. Luiz Felipe Scolari was persuaded back to his old club when Palmeiras was sixth two months ago. The coach known as Big Phil is showing he's still go it, and past the shame which drove him to leave Brazil four years ago. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 640 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— RGL--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA — Kiwis beat Kangaroos 26-24 in rugby league upset. SENT: 510 words.

— BBN--NLCS — Reliever Woodruff's homer stuns Kershaw, Brewers take Game 1. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — NBA preseason wraps up, regular season starts on Tuesday. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

