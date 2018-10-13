Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;77;A t-storm around;86;76;SW;9;78%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;98;79;NNE;7;41%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;W;8;47%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;W;6;60%;13%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, warm;77;59;Cloudy and warm;74;56;WNW;13;71%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, rain ending;51;39;Some brightening;50;38;NNE;5;80%;32%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with clearing;64;42;Sunny;67;46;ENE;7;34%;8%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and snow shower;38;26;Decreasing clouds;38;21;S;10;63%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;70;62;Cloudy with a shower;69;57;SSW;7;81%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;71;62;A shower in places;70;62;NNW;10;68%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;47;Partly sunny;61;47;S;13;62%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;74;Hot with some sun;101;75;ESE;7;26%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a shower;87;73;Brief p.m. showers;88;74;SW;5;76%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;86;68;More clouds than sun;85;68;WSW;5;65%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SSW;5;70%;98%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Low clouds and fog;75;65;Showers and t-storms;73;64;SE;11;80%;91%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;68;46;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NE;4;52%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;SE;11;28%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;76;53;Sunny and very warm;74;52;SSE;10;52%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;64;50;A little p.m. rain;64;49;SE;5;78%;88%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;90;66;Nice with some sun;87;65;W;4;60%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and warm;73;47;Sunny and warm;71;47;SE;10;55%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with some sun;78;60;A t-storm in spots;73;57;S;10;65%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;70;44;Mostly sunny;70;44;NE;10;38%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warm;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;SSE;6;51%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and warmer;71;55;Lots of sun, nice;76;60;NNW;8;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;65;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;NNW;4;47%;75%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;69;51;Clouds and sun;69;51;NW;6;55%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;86;67;Mostly sunny;86;67;NNE;7;40%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;79;60;Not as warm;69;57;NNW;22;64%;63%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;ESE;4;60%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;79;Mostly cloudy;92;77;S;9;66%;72%;6

Chicago, United States;Brilliant sunshine;54;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;40;NNW;7;67%;68%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;75;A few showers;87;76;S;7;77%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mild with some sun;66;53;Sunny and pleasant;61;52;S;11;75%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;91;78;Sunny and pleasant;86;78;N;12;75%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;70;64;A few showers;77;46;NNE;5;85%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;70;A morning shower;89;70;SE;9;68%;75%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;88;67;Hazy sunshine;91;67;NW;7;44%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;23;Snow, much colder;27;16;NNW;7;91%;74%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, heavy at times;81;73;Periods of sun, nice;88;72;NNE;6;70%;13%;7

Dili, East Timor;Warm with clearing;99;72;An afternoon shower;93;72;W;5;60%;52%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;58;43;Inc. clouds;54;42;SW;8;72%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;64;46;Rain and drizzle;62;42;N;6;50%;61%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;75;68;Rain and wind;72;58;W;18;71%;71%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;83;75;A shower;91;76;SSE;8;70%;70%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;83;58;Mostly sunny;85;58;ENE;7;38%;13%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;8;69%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, mild;58;50;Sunny and mild;59;49;SSW;12;87%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ESE;5;78%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;81;74;Clouds and sun, nice;82;75;E;10;66%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;84;72;Periods of sun;86;73;NNE;7;65%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;94;68;Partly sunny;91;70;NNE;5;51%;3%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;62;Mostly sunny;86;63;NNE;8;42%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;62;A shower in the a.m.;67;60;NE;11;87%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;95;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NE;7;66%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;83;Sunny and very warm;98;83;N;10;50%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;A shower or t-storm;67;53;NW;10;80%;59%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;77;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;40;N;5;23%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;Hazy sunshine;95;73;W;8;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;77;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;WSW;6;64%;13%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;102;77;NNW;13;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;68;37;Periods of sun;63;38;SE;3;65%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SE;11;76%;82%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;NNE;6;69%;80%;8

Kolkata, India;Rain tapering off;87;74;Hazy sunshine;88;74;NNW;6;70%;30%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;N;4;82%;99%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;37;A t-storm in spots;58;37;NNE;8;61%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SW;8;76%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;68;61;Turning sunny;68;61;S;8;78%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;79;58;Rain and wind;67;58;NW;17;57%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;75;60;Rain, cooler;63;47;N;9;88%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;72;60;Turning sunny;75;58;ENE;5;67%;3%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;74;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;SW;7;71%;38%;9

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;79;58;Rain and wind;68;51;W;16;66%;78%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;85;81;Decreasing clouds;87;80;SW;5;69%;37%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;92;74;An afternoon shower;94;78;WSW;4;64%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;E;6;68%;57%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with sunshine;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;NNE;15;43%;18%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;58;A t-storm in spots;75;57;S;5;58%;67%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A shower in places;89;80;E;8;73%;52%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with sunshine;62;40;Mostly sunny, mild;63;38;S;5;79%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;85;77;Sun and clouds, nice;85;78;S;11;71%;34%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;66;51;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;NNW;9;62%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;47;37;Increasing clouds;52;45;SW;3;65%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mild with clearing;59;45;Partly sunny;63;46;WNW;7;82%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;99;82;Hazy sunshine;96;81;N;7;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;82;55;Sunshine, pleasant;81;56;NE;7;53%;10%;13

New York, United States;A shower or two;57;46;Mostly sunny, cool;59;51;SW;6;50%;24%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny;82;62;WNW;7;57%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;58;31;Ice to rain;43;28;SSW;9;74%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;74;60;A morning shower;73;56;NNE;6;58%;51%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;62;55;A little rain;62;53;S;9;75%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;48;34;Turning cloudy;54;43;SSW;10;65%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;85;79;A t-storm around;85;78;ESE;14;77%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;83;75;S;11;80%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;76;A morning shower;92;76;NE;7;66%;55%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;80;61;Cloudy, p.m. rain;71;57;SW;9;52%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;SSW;17;62%;55%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds breaking;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;S;4;69%;72%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;76;Humid with some sun;90;76;ENE;10;72%;44%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;91;73;Showers and t-storms;89;73;ESE;4;63%;83%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;71;51;Sunny and warm;72;48;SE;9;41%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;68;42;Mostly sunny;67;46;SSE;5;65%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;70;54;An afternoon shower;71;54;NNW;9;53%;77%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;89;63;Cooler with a shower;74;56;W;13;72%;55%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower;84;76;A shower in places;85;76;ENE;8;66%;55%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;43;38;A morning shower;44;38;E;13;81%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, mild;65;46;Mostly sunny, mild;65;45;S;6;76%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;A t-storm in spots;76;69;S;9;81%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;93;70;Sunny and pleasant;95;68;ESE;7;15%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;78;55;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;NNE;6;59%;10%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouding up;59;50;Mostly sunny;61;47;SW;7;83%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and beautiful;69;51;Sunlit and pleasant;75;57;NE;7;46%;4%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;63;Showers and t-storms;74;65;ESE;5;81%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;85;74;Showers;83;75;E;9;78%;89%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;66;NNW;4;100%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;45;Clearing;77;44;NE;7;23%;2%;5

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sunshine;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SSW;5;52%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;81;74;Showers and t-storms;82;73;N;4;83%;83%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;Partly sunny, cooler;65;49;NNW;9;60%;59%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny;62;43;Mostly sunny;64;45;NNE;6;50%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Partly sunny;66;46;NW;4;60%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;Cloudy;72;64;WSW;7;43%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;86;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WNW;4;78%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;66;40;Mostly sunny;66;40;SE;7;56%;15%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;85;77;Spotty showers;86;78;E;8;79%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;65;53;Sunny and mild;63;52;S;10;74%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;68;62;A shower or two;69;63;NE;14;63%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Considerable clouds;77;71;Occasional rain;80;72;E;11;74%;76%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, mild;65;48;Mostly sunny, mild;63;46;S;9;87%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;59;44;Decreasing clouds;60;45;SSE;6;44%;24%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;59;51;Partly sunny;65;48;NE;5;64%;20%;3

Tehran, Iran;A t-shower in spots;72;60;A t-storm in spots;71;58;S;6;48%;51%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;68;N;7;54%;52%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;88;54;Partly sunny;84;53;E;4;45%;10%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;57;Rain in the morning;64;58;N;9;81%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;A drenching shower;50;41;Partly sunny;57;48;SW;12;64%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;ENE;6;60%;24%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;A shower in spots;75;62;W;8;76%;41%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;54;22;Plenty of sunshine;54;23;SE;7;51%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;61;43;Mostly sunny;61;45;NE;3;54%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and warm;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;SSE;12;50%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, pleasant;90;73;Periods of sun, warm;92;75;SW;4;60%;36%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;65;42;Mostly sunny, mild;65;40;SSE;6;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;70;45;Sunny and mild;68;43;SSE;7;63%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;52;43;A shower in the a.m.;54;46;SSE;23;68%;59%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;90;75;Partly sunny;92;76;W;5;71%;35%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;Partial sunshine;72;48;NE;4;51%;22%;4

