Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;14;78%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;26;NNE;11;41%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;W;14;47%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;W;10;60%;13%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, warm;25;15;Cloudy and warm;23;14;WNW;20;71%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, rain ending;10;4;Some brightening;10;3;NNE;9;80%;32%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with clearing;18;5;Sunny;19;8;ENE;11;34%;8%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;Decreasing clouds;3;-6;S;17;63%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;21;17;Cloudy with a shower;20;14;SSW;12;81%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;21;17;A shower in places;21;17;NNW;16;68%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Partly sunny;16;9;S;22;62%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy, hot;39;24;Hot with some sun;38;24;ESE;11;26%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a shower;31;23;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;SW;7;76%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;20;More clouds than sun;30;20;WSW;8;65%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;8;70%;98%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Low clouds and fog;24;19;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SE;18;80%;91%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;NE;6;52%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;SE;18;28%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;25;12;Sunny and very warm;23;11;SSE;17;52%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;10;A little p.m. rain;18;10;SE;7;78%;88%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;19;Nice with some sun;31;18;W;7;60%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and warm;23;8;Sunny and warm;22;8;SE;16;55%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with some sun;26;16;A t-storm in spots;23;14;S;16;65%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;7;NE;16;38%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warm;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;SSE;9;51%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and warmer;22;13;Lots of sun, nice;25;15;NNW;13;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;NNW;7;47%;75%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;20;11;Clouds and sun;21;11;NW;9;55%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;NNE;12;40%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;26;15;Not as warm;21;14;NNW;35;64%;63%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ESE;6;60%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly cloudy;34;25;S;15;66%;72%;6

Chicago, United States;Brilliant sunshine;12;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;4;NNW;11;67%;68%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;24;A few showers;30;24;S;11;77%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mild with some sun;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;16;11;S;18;75%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;N;20;75%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;21;18;A few showers;25;8;NNE;9;85%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;21;A morning shower;32;21;SE;15;68%;75%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;31;19;Hazy sunshine;33;20;NW;11;44%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;-5;Snow, much colder;-3;-9;NNW;11;91%;74%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, heavy at times;27;23;Periods of sun, nice;31;22;NNE;10;70%;13%;7

Dili, East Timor;Warm with clearing;37;22;An afternoon shower;34;22;W;8;60%;52%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;14;6;Inc. clouds;12;5;SW;13;72%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;18;8;Rain and drizzle;16;6;N;10;50%;61%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;Rain and wind;22;14;W;28;71%;71%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;29;24;A shower;33;24;SSE;13;70%;70%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;ENE;12;38%;13%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;69%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, mild;15;10;Sunny and mild;15;9;SSW;20;87%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ESE;8;78%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;27;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;E;16;66%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;22;Periods of sun;30;23;NNE;12;65%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;34;20;Partly sunny;33;21;NNE;8;51%;3%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNE;13;42%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;17;A shower in the a.m.;19;16;NE;17;87%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;11;66%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;16;50%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;A shower or t-storm;19;12;NW;16;80%;59%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;25;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;N;8;23%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;W;13;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;WSW;10;64%;13%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;NNW;21;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;20;3;Periods of sun;17;3;SE;5;65%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SE;18;76%;82%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;10;69%;80%;8

Kolkata, India;Rain tapering off;30;23;Hazy sunshine;31;23;NNW;9;70%;30%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;N;6;82%;99%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;14;3;NNE;12;61%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;12;76%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;13;78%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;26;14;Rain and wind;19;14;NW;27;57%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;24;16;Rain, cooler;17;8;N;15;88%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;22;16;Turning sunny;24;14;ENE;8;67%;3%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;SW;11;71%;38%;9

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;Rain and wind;20;11;W;26;66%;78%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;29;27;Decreasing clouds;31;27;SW;8;69%;37%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;25;WSW;7;64%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;9;68%;57%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with sunshine;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNE;24;43%;18%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;S;8;58%;67%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower in places;31;27;E;13;73%;52%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny, mild;17;3;S;8;79%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Sun and clouds, nice;29;25;S;18;71%;34%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NNW;15;62%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Increasing clouds;11;7;SW;6;65%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mild with clearing;15;7;Partly sunny;17;8;WNW;12;82%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;37;28;Hazy sunshine;35;27;N;11;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;NE;11;53%;10%;13

New York, United States;A shower or two;14;8;Mostly sunny, cool;15;11;SW;9;50%;24%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;WNW;11;57%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;14;0;Ice to rain;6;-2;SSW;14;74%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;23;15;A morning shower;23;13;NNE;9;58%;51%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;17;13;A little rain;16;12;S;14;75%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;1;Turning cloudy;12;6;SSW;16;65%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;26;A t-storm around;29;26;ESE;23;77%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;S;17;80%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;A morning shower;33;25;NE;11;66%;55%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;Cloudy, p.m. rain;22;14;SW;15;52%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;SSW;27;62%;55%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds breaking;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;S;7;69%;72%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Humid with some sun;32;24;ENE;16;72%;44%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;33;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;ESE;6;63%;83%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;21;11;Sunny and warm;22;9;SE;14;41%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;20;6;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSE;9;65%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;21;12;An afternoon shower;21;12;NNW;15;53%;77%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;32;17;Cooler with a shower;23;13;W;21;72%;55%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;ENE;13;66%;55%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;6;3;A morning shower;7;3;E;20;81%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, mild;19;8;Mostly sunny, mild;18;7;S;9;76%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A t-storm in spots;25;21;S;14;81%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;35;20;ESE;11;15%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;26;13;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;NNE;9;59%;10%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouding up;15;10;Mostly sunny;16;8;SW;12;83%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and beautiful;20;11;Sunlit and pleasant;24;14;NE;11;46%;4%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;17;Showers and t-storms;23;18;ESE;8;81%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;29;23;Showers;28;24;E;14;78%;89%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;6;100%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;7;Clearing;25;7;NE;12;23%;2%;5

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sunshine;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;SSW;8;52%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;27;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;N;6;83%;83%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;28;12;Partly sunny, cooler;18;10;NNW;15;60%;59%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;NNE;9;50%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Partly sunny;19;8;NW;6;60%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Cloudy;22;18;WSW;12;43%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WNW;7;78%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;19;4;Mostly sunny;19;4;SE;11;56%;15%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;29;25;Spotty showers;30;26;E;13;79%;91%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;18;12;Sunny and mild;17;11;S;16;74%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;20;16;A shower or two;21;17;NE;22;63%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Considerable clouds;25;21;Occasional rain;27;22;E;17;74%;76%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;Mostly sunny, mild;17;8;S;15;87%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;15;6;Decreasing clouds;15;7;SSE;10;44%;24%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;15;11;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;9;64%;20%;3

Tehran, Iran;A t-shower in spots;22;15;A t-storm in spots;21;15;S;10;48%;51%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;12;54%;52%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;31;12;Partly sunny;29;12;E;6;45%;10%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;14;Rain in the morning;18;14;N;14;81%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;A drenching shower;10;5;Partly sunny;14;9;SW;20;64%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;10;60%;24%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A shower in spots;24;17;W;12;76%;41%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;12;-6;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;SE;12;51%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;5;54%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and warm;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;SSE;20;50%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;Periods of sun, warm;33;24;SW;6;60%;36%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;18;6;Mostly sunny, mild;18;4;SSE;9;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;21;7;Sunny and mild;20;6;SSE;12;63%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;11;6;A shower in the a.m.;12;8;SSE;36;68%;59%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;W;8;71%;35%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Partial sunshine;22;9;NE;6;51%;22%;4

