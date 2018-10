DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the second one-day international at Rangiri Damdulla Stadium.

England 268-9 in 50 overs (Eoin Morgan 92, Joe Root 71; Lasith Malinga 5-44), def. Sri Lanka 140-5 in 29 overs (Thisara Perera 44 not out, Dhananjaya de Silva 36 not out; Chris Woakes 3-26), by 31 runs on D/L method