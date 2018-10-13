NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says 12 people are feared dead in a cyclone shelter swamped by a landslide caused by heavy rains in eastern India.

Krishan Kumar, a spokesman for the National Disaster Response Force, says relief officials have rushed to the remote area in Gajapati district in Orissa state. The landslide hit on Friday, a day after a severe cyclone that caused heavy rains in parts of eastern India.

The villagers moved to the shelter to escape the fury of Cyclone Titli, which whipped up wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers (95 miles) per hour.

At least eight people were killed in Andhra Pradesh state and one in Orissa state on Thursday when the cyclone damaged homes and blew down trees and power poles.