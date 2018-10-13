  1. Home
Taiwan airports add 30 additional routes in 2018

International airlines are optimistic about Taiwan’s air transport market says Han Chen-hua

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/13 16:46
Flight touching down at Taipei Songshan Airport.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s skies have become much busier, with a total of 30 new flight routes announced across Taiwan this year, reported CNA.

Taiwan’s location in striking distance of Northeast and Southeast Asia, putting it at a distinct advantage as a regional hub according to Han Chen-hua (韓振華), head of the Air Transport Bureau of the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

International airlines are also optimistic about Taiwan’s air transport market, Han added, reported CNA.

In 2018, 30 new routes were added and a total of 17 airlines took to Taiwan’s skies.

Major players in Taiwan’s aviation industry like Taiwan’s China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, EVA Air, Tigerair Taiwan, and AirAsia have all announced additional services.

International carriers like Air France, Air New Zealand, Thai Airways, Vietnam Airlines, and Royal Brunei Airlines have all announced new or resumed services to Taiwan, according to CNA.
Taiwan travel
Songshan Airport
Taoyuan Airport
Kaohsiung Airport

