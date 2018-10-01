TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese citizens planning to visit the Schengen countries of the European Union will have to fill out an online questionnaire and supply information ahead of their trip beginning in 2021, reports said Saturday.

The package of requirements, known as the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), was introduced amid concern about international terrorism and mass migration.

The system listed Taiwan as one of 61 countries whose nationals will be required to provide information about work and study experiences, criminal record, medical and travel history.

Within a few minutes, the system will judge whether the application can be accepted. If not, a manual review could take up to two weeks.

While reports say the system does not amount to a visa but is just a travel permit, applicants will still have to pay a fee of 7 euro (NT$250, US$8), the Apple Daily reported.

The permit will remain valid for three years, but the traveler will have to enter the Schengen Zone through the first country he mentioned in the ETIAS application, with a maximum stay of 90 days allowed in the zone.

Earlier this week, Taiwan’s passport was named as the world’s 29th strongest by British consultant Henley & Partners because 148 countries allowed its holders to visit without having to apply for a visa.