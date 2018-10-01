TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan opened its first official tourism information center for India in the financial and entertainment metropolis of Mumbai Friday.

The island nation has listed India as one of the focus countries for its New Southbound Policy targeting South and Southeast Asia, and earlier this week announced it would spend more than US$1 million (NT$30 million) to attract tourists from India.

The number of Indian travelers arriving in Taiwan should grow by double figures next year, the Tourism Bureau’s representative in Singapore, Trust Lin (林信任), who is also responsible for India, told the Central News Agency.

The island’s representative in New Delhi, Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), and Lin jointly inaugurated the Mumbai office Friday.

While the total number of foreign tourists visiting Taiwan from January to August this year rose by 3.6 percent, the number of Indians surged by 8.7 percent, Lin said. The new Taiwan Tourism Bureau Information Center would not only provided added information to travel agents and tourists, but would also accept visa applications for tour groups, according to CNA.

Ads for travel to Taiwan will soon appear at golf courts, shopping malls and movie theater complexes in order to target the 2 percent of Indians most likely to travel overseas to Taiwan, Lin explained.