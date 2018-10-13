Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded man shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (
Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Palestinian protesters pull barbed wire during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Black smoke from burning tires covers the sky over Palestinian protesters hurl stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Black smoke from burning tires covers the sky over Palestinian protesters hurl stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
A wounded Palestinian protester runs out towards the ambulances during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Black smoke from burning tires covers the sky as Palestinian protesters hurl stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded man was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Palestinian Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, waves to protesters during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP P
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded man was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
A Palestinian protester slings stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot dead six Palestinians, four of them in a single incident, in one of the deadliest days in months of mass protests along the security fence separating Gaza and Israel.
Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that four were killed in one location, where the Israeli military said it opened fire on a crowed of Palestinians who breached the fence and approached an army post. No Israeli troops were harmed, the army added.
Two other Palestinians were killed in other protest locations, the ministry said, adding that at least 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets.
Since March, Hamas has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the fence.
The Israeli military said 14,000 Palestinians thronged the border fence areas Friday.