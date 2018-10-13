  1. Home
Sri Lanka decides to field in 2nd ODI vs England

By  Associated Press
2018/10/13 13:26
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy during their second one-day international cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

England's Jonny Bairstow runs between wickets during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

England's Joe Root plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their second one-day international cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Oct. 13

England's Jonny Bairstow avoids a rising delivery bowled by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep during their second one-day international cricket match in Dambulla

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first in the second one-day international against England on Saturday.

Both teams fielded unchanged teams from the series opener which was abandoned due to rain with only 15 overs bowled last Wednesday.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.