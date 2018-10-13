  1. Home
Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/13 12:16
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
Houston vs. Boston

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4)

Sunday, Oct. 14: Houston (Cole 15-5) at Boston (Price 16-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston

National League
Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0

Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2)

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5)

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner