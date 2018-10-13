TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first ever “Taipei Fashion Week” is descending upon downtown Taipei tonight (Oct. 13) in a collaboration between the City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Vogue Magazine.

The event, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Vogue's "Fashion’s Night Out" and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, will see part of the roads in the commercial hub of Xinyi District closed to allow for grand runway shows over the weekend of Oct. 13, according to the organizers.

A hundred models will parade down the catwalks showcasing the 2018 Autumn/Winter fashion trends by designers from home and abroad against a backdrop of visual, art, and music performances – promising to deliver a spectacular gala that celebrates Taipei’s fashion vibes.

Brands and designers to be featured in the shows include Daks, Leonard, Michael Kors, Onefifteen, Weng Collection, Bluemarine, ApuJan, wangliling, and more.

Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao will perform for the fashion fiesta (Photo by Vogue Taiwan)

The two-day fashion fiesta is expected to reach a climax when Taiwan’s pop music singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) takes the stage on Oct. 14 with his mesmerizing performances.

Individuals who are unable to visit the shows are invited to watch the events in live-streaming sessions available on the Facebook of Vogue Taiwan and Line Today. As a reminder, visitors are advised to take public transportation to join the fun, by disembarking at MRT Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station or MRT Taipei City Hall Station.

Taipei Fashion Week

Venue: Songzhi Road (East Gate of Taipei City Hall)

Date: Oct. 13 – 14

Red carpet: 19:30-20:30

Catwalk shows: 21:00-22:30

