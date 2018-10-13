CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities have freed a prominent opposition activist.

Lorent Saleh traveled to Spain after being released from jail Friday.

A government truth commission said Saleh was evaluated for suicidal tendencies while imprisoned and it was decided he should be released as part of its efforts to ease political tensions in the South American nation.

Lorent Saleh was arrested in Colombia in 2014 and extradited by then President Juan Manuel Santos after appearing in a leaked video phone conversation allegedly plotting attacks on political targets in Venezuela.

His extradition was widely condemned by human rights groups, but it was seen as an attempt by Santos to curry favor with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as he was sponsoring peace talks with Colombia's leftist rebels.