TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese police officer Lin Shao-fan (林少凡) was named as one of the world’s top 40 law enforcement professionals under 40 years of age, Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB, 刑事警察局) announced on Oct. 12.

Lin, a Senior Superintendent (警正一階) in the National Police Agency (NPA, 警政署), is currently based in the U.S. as a Liaison Officer and was recognized for more than ten years of service inside and outside of formal work, reported CNA.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police industry group puts on the annual award, and looks for law enforcement professionals who demonstrate leadership and commitment to their profession.Lin worked to establish and deepen local partnerships with U.S. law enforcement and civil society groups, promoted Taiwanese culture, and assisted in joint investigations between Taiwan and U.S. authorities, reported CNA.

Lin, 38, is a graduate of the 68th class of Taiwan’s Central Police University (中央警察大學), and previously worked in the NPA’s international affairs division from 2003 to 2013, reported CNA.

The 2018 top 40 under 40 list includes officers from Australia, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Pakistan, Spain, U.K., U.S., and the United Arab Emirates.