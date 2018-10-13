TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 大陸委員會) has given assurances that two Chinese asylum seekers who arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on Sept. 27 will not be sent back to China if their asylum application fails, reports suggest.

Wang Min (王敏), a Chinese democracy advocate who is aligned with the China Democracy Party (CDP, 中國民主黨) made contact with the MAC, who informed her of Taiwan’s policy, reported Radio Free Asia.

Two Chinese nationals were meant to transfer through Taoyuan International Airport en route to Beijing, but instead missed their flight and sought political asylum in Taiwan. The pair are said to hold a “UN Refugee Certificate” and claim that they were persecuted by Chinese authorities.

The pair has stayed in Taoyuan airport since Sept. 27, as they do not have entry permits for Taiwan, and they are expected to stay there until their asylum request is finalized.

Wang told the MAC that the pair are members of the CDP, and said they would be persecuted if they returned to China, reported RFA.

The MAC responded by saying that the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration has a policy of not deporting Chinese asylum seekers back to China, irrespective of the outcome of their asylum application, reported RFA.

Wang went on to say that Chinese democracy advocates are in dialogue with the Canadian government to explore a secondary asylum claim, the report said.