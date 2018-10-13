|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Charlotte
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Orlando
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Denver
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Portland
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Sacramento
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Golden State
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
___
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 134, New Orleans 119
Utah 132, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 124, Maccabi Haifa 76
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 123, Dallas 118
Detroit 129, Cleveland 110
San Antonio 100, Orlando 81
Washington 140, Guangzhou Long-Lions 111
Brooklyn 113, New York 107
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 18
Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.