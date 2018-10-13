  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/13 10:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 1 .800
New York 3 1 .750 ½
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2
Boston 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 1 .800
Charlotte 4 1 .800
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Miami 2 3 .400 2
Orlando 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 2 .500 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750
San Antonio 3 2 .600 ½
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 1
New Orleans 0 5 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750
Denver 3 1 .750
Portland 2 2 .500
Minnesota 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 0 1.000
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 3
Phoenix 2 3 .400 3
Sacramento 2 3 .400 3
Golden State 1 3 .250

___

Thursday's Games

Toronto 134, New Orleans 119

Utah 132, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 124, Maccabi Haifa 76

Friday's Games

Charlotte 123, Dallas 118

Detroit 129, Cleveland 110

San Antonio 100, Orlando 81

Washington 140, Guangzhou Long-Lions 111

Brooklyn 113, New York 107

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.