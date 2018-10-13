TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電) has won the 2019 contract to be the exclusive supplier of Apple’s new A13 chips, used in upcoming iPhone and iPad products, media reports said.

The deal is set to continue TSMC’s position as the exclusive supplier of the 7nm A-series chips since 2016, industry sources told Digitimes.

The new contract is believed to be largely due to TSMC’s new wafer packaging technology, which is more competitive than its competitors.

Apple has also stopped buying electronic components from its competitor Samsung, making TSMC more attractive, the source told Digitimes.

One of TSMC’s competitors, GlobalFoundries, has also stopped manufacturing 7nm chips, further strengthening TSMC’s position.

TSMC is expected to manufacture other 7nm chips for AMD, Huawei, MediaTek, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, the report said.

TSMC is the world's largest contract manufacturer of computer chips, and has operations spanning Asia, Europe and North America.