National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/13 09:30
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 1 .800
New York 3 1 .750 ½
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2
Boston 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 1 .800
Charlotte 3 1 .750 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Miami 2 3 .400 2
Orlando 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 2 .500 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 3 2 .600 ½
Memphis 2 2 .500 1
New Orleans 0 5 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750
Denver 3 1 .750
Portland 2 2 .500
Minnesota 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 0 1.000
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 3
Phoenix 2 3 .400 3
Sacramento 2 3 .400 3
Golden State 1 3 .250

___

Thursday's Games

Toronto 134, New Orleans 119

Utah 132, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 124, Maccabi Haifa 76

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit 129, Cleveland 110

San Antonio 100, Orlando 81

Washington 140, Guangzhou Long-Lions 111

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.