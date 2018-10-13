MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Grand Prix has taken its usual place at the top of the calendar for the 2019 Formula One season, with Melbourne to host the opening race on March 17 at Albert Park.
World governing body FIA said following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Friday that 21 races will be held next year, with 11 in Europe, five in Asia, four in the Americas and one in Australia.
___
Dates, races and venues for 2019:
March 17: Australia, Melbourne
March 31: Bahrain, Sakhir
April 14: China, Shanghai
April 28: Azerbaijan, Baku
May 12: Spain, Barcelona
May 26: Monaco, Monaco
June 9: Canada, Montreal
June 23: France,Le Castellet
June 30: Austria, Spielberg
July 14: Britain, Silverstone
July 28: Germany, Hockenheim
Aug. 4: Hungary, Budapest
Sept. 1: Belgium, Spa
Sept. 8: Italy, Monza
Sept. 22: Singapore, Singapore
Sept. 29: Russia, Sochi
Oct. 13: Japan, Suzuka
Oct. 27: Mexico, Mexico City
Nov. 3: United States, Austin
Nov. 17: Brazil, Sao Paulo
Dec. 1: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
___
More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org