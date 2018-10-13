HOUSTON (AP) — Texas health officials say they're canceling $6 million in troubled contracts with an anti-abortion group that was hired after the state cut off Planned Parenthood.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Friday that more than $1 million in costs billed by the Heidi Group are under investigation.

The Heidi Group is an evangelical nonprofit that began in the 1990s and promotes alternatives to abortion. Texas hired the group in 2016 to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women's health but don't offer abortions.

An Associated Press investigation last year found problems with the Heidi Group's performance from the start. Texas health officials still renewed the contract while promising close oversight.

Heidi Group founder Carol Everett didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.