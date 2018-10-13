WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department says it will no longer try to delay an Obama-era regulation that helped students defrauded by for-profit colleges get their loans forgiven.

A federal court ruled last month that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' decision to delay the regulation, known as borrower defense, was unlawful and that the rule should go into effect. The department had until next Tuesday to respond.

Department spokeswoman Liz Hill told The Associated Press on Friday that Betsy DeVos "respects the role of the court and will defer to its judgment in whether parts of the 2016 rule will go into effect."

Hill added that many parts of that rule "are bad policy" and the agency will continue working on a new rule that is fair to both students and taxpayers.