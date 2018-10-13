RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro scored a goal each as Brazil defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Jesus opened the scoring after a pass by Neymar in the 43rd minute and Alex Sandro sealed the victory with a header near the end of the match at King Saud University Stadium.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie sent off Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in the 84th after a video review showed he touched the ball with his hand out of his box.

Brazil, preparing for next year's Copa America at home, will play Argentina in another friendly in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is expected to replace Jesus in that match.

