New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|280.90
|281.10
|279.30
|279.30
|Down .40
|Nov
|277.55
|282.55
|277.55
|279.55
|Down .20
|Dec
|277.55
|283.25
|277.45
|280.05
|Down .25
|Jan
|280.80
|284.00
|280.35
|280.95
|Down .30
|Feb
|281.10
|282.30
|281.10
|281.65
|Down .35
|Mar
|279.65
|285.00
|279.50
|281.95
|Down .35
|Apr
|282.70
|282.70
|282.55
|282.55
|Down .50
|May
|282.05
|285.85
|282.00
|282.90
|Down .50
|Jun
|283.50
|Down .50
|Jul
|281.75
|285.90
|281.75
|283.70
|Down .50
|Aug
|284.05
|Down .55
|Sep
|282.50
|286.15
|282.20
|284.20
|Down .50
|Oct
|284.60
|Down .55
|Nov
|284.70
|Down .55
|Dec
|286.65
|286.65
|283.60
|284.70
|Down .45
|Jan
|285.10
|Down .55
|Feb
|285.35
|Down .50
|Mar
|286.90
|286.95
|285.25
|285.25
|Down .45
|Apr
|285.75
|Down .45
|May
|285.85
|Down .35
|Jun
|286.20
|Down .35
|Jul
|286.20
|Down .35
|Aug
|286.50
|Down .35
|Sep
|286.65
|Down .35
|Dec
|287.25
|Down .35
|Mar
|287.30
|Down .35
|May
|287.35
|Down .35
|Jul
|287.40
|Down .35
|Sep
|287.45
|Down .35
|Dec
|287.50
|Down .35
|Mar
|287.55
|Down .35
|May
|287.60
|Down .35
|Jul
|287.65
|Down .35
|Sep
|287.70
|Down .35
|Dec
|287.75
|Down .35
|Mar
|287.80
|Down .35
|May
|287.85
|Down .35
|Jul
|287.90
|Down .35
|Sep
|287.95
|Down .35