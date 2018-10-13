  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/13 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 280.90 281.10 279.30 279.30 Down .40
Nov 277.55 282.55 277.55 279.55 Down .20
Dec 277.55 283.25 277.45 280.05 Down .25
Jan 280.80 284.00 280.35 280.95 Down .30
Feb 281.10 282.30 281.10 281.65 Down .35
Mar 279.65 285.00 279.50 281.95 Down .35
Apr 282.70 282.70 282.55 282.55 Down .50
May 282.05 285.85 282.00 282.90 Down .50
Jun 283.50 Down .50
Jul 281.75 285.90 281.75 283.70 Down .50
Aug 284.05 Down .55
Sep 282.50 286.15 282.20 284.20 Down .50
Oct 284.60 Down .55
Nov 284.70 Down .55
Dec 286.65 286.65 283.60 284.70 Down .45
Jan 285.10 Down .55
Feb 285.35 Down .50
Mar 286.90 286.95 285.25 285.25 Down .45
Apr 285.75 Down .45
May 285.85 Down .35
Jun 286.20 Down .35
Jul 286.20 Down .35
Aug 286.50 Down .35
Sep 286.65 Down .35
Dec 287.25 Down .35
Mar 287.30 Down .35
May 287.35 Down .35
Jul 287.40 Down .35
Sep 287.45 Down .35
Dec 287.50 Down .35
Mar 287.55 Down .35
May 287.60 Down .35
Jul 287.65 Down .35
Sep 287.70 Down .35
Dec 287.75 Down .35
Mar 287.80 Down .35
May 287.85 Down .35
Jul 287.90 Down .35
Sep 287.95 Down .35