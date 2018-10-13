BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah made no mention of weapons capability in his first speech since Israel claimed that the Islamic militant group has a missile-launching facility near Beirut's international airport.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah's comments Friday were his first since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month— holding up an aerial image of the alleged missile sites — accused Hezbollah in a speech before the U.N. General Assembly of setting up rocket factories near Beirut's airport and using civilian infrastructure to hide them.

Nasrallah made no direct comment about the allegations, only saying "we should not help the enemy in its psychological war against our country, people and government."

Last month, Nasrallah boasted that Hezbollah now possesses "highly accurate" missiles despite Israeli attempts to prevent it from acquiring such weapons.