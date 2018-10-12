WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT

LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for a Nevada woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape challenge his legal team to prove documents cited in European media reports about their 2009 encounter in Las Vegas are false. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SOC--PLATINI-LAWSUIT

PARIS — Convinced he was the victim of a plot, former UEFA president Michel Platini has filed a lawsuit in France in a bid to prove that former FIFA officials conspired to get him banned from soccer. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 300 words.

SOC--CENTRAL COAST-BOLT

SYDNEY — Usain Bolt scores twice in his first start for the Central Coast Mariners in an A-League trial match before being substituted with about 15 minutes remaining. SENT: 390 words, photo.

BKN--NBA-INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT

The NBA has been going overseas to play preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league — not to mention its business interests — continues to expand. The league has opened up 11 international offices, establishing six academies on four continents and started broadcasting games to more than 200 countries and territories. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SOC--CHINA vs INDIA

When the world's most heavily populated countries meet on the football field on Saturday for the first time in 21 years, there's destined to be billions of people interested in the outcome. And that's just in China and India. By John Duerden. SENT: 630 words, photos.

TEN--SHANGHAI MASTERS

SHANGHAI — Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev secures a spot in the ATP Finals after beating Kyle Edmund in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. He faces Novak Djokovic next. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 330 words, photos. Will be updated.

— Also:

— TEN--TIANJIN OPEN — Top-seeded Pliskova reaches semifinal. SENT: 170 words.

— TEN--HONG KONG OPEN — It's quarterfinals day. UPCOMING: 150 words.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

In a repeat of a World Cup semifinal, England visits Croatia in the UEFA Nations League with both teams looking for a first victory in the new competition. Also, Belgium hosts Switzerland in a match between team who won their opening group game. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC-AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING

Mohamed Salah leads Egypt at home against Swaziland in one of 10 games in African Cup of Nations qualifying. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT.

GLF--KEB HANA BANK

INCHEON, South Korea — No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn are among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship. SENT: 230 words, photos.

GLF--BRITISH MASTERS

WALTON HEATH, England — Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace share the lead on 5 under par heading into the second round of the British Masters at Walton Heath. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

— Also:

— GLF--CIMB CLASSIC — Woodland's 61 leaves him tied for lead with Leishman. By Nicolas Anil. SENT: 330 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

HYDERABAD, India — Roston Chase is 98 not out as he leads the West Indies' recovery to a respectable 295-7 against India on day one of the second test. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--BELGIUM-RAIDS

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have arrested nine people in relation to a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer. Those behind bars included three agents and one top division referee. SENT: 120 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— OLY--BOB-RUSSIAN DOPING — Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics. SENT: 90 words, photo.

— FBN--EAGLES-GIANTS — Eagles finally start looking like team that won NFL title. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Phil Kessel has natural hat trick, Penguins beat Vegas. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — Raptors rest Leonard among others, beat Pelicans. SENT: 750 words, photos.

