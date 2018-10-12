Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) The sleek, wave-shaped National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), the first national theater in southern Taiwan, will open to high public expectations Saturday 18 years after it was first conceived.

To celebrate the grand opening, the center will sponsor a 10-week program starting Saturday that will give the public the chance to take part in a variety of activities at the complex, including exhibitions, workshops, seminars and indoor and outdoor performances.

The city is hoping that the multi-functional landmark center designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben will inject new energy into the performing arts scene in the region by bridging the past with the future and connecting local and global talent.

Located on a 9.9-hectare site in the northeast corner of Weiwuying Metropolitan Park that was once a military training base, the modern arts and culture center aspires to continue the legacy of cultivating talent and fostering public service, according to the center's website.

The center will look to forge partnerships and collaborations with local and international organizations in the future and spark new experiences and life-changing moments that make the arts special to everyone.



Video from Weiwuyingfilm YouTube channel