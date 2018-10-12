KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a man from Kansas City, Kansas, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit was targeted because his mother rebuffed a homicide detective's sexual advances.

Forty-two-year-old Lamonte McIntyre and his mother, 64-year-old Rose Lee McIntyre, sued Thursday in federal court. Lamonte McIntyre was freed last year . He was 17 when he was arrested in 1994 in the deaths of 21-year-old Doniel Quinn and 34-year-old Donald Ewing. They were shot in broad daylight in a drug-infested neighborhood.

No physical evidence linked him to the crime, and he didn't know the victims. The lawsuit blames his arrest on a "dirty cop who used the power of his badge to exploit vulnerable black women."

A police spokesman says the department is reviewing the lawsuit.