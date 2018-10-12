Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;WSW;10;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;79;Sunny and very warm;99;78;NE;6;28%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;82;62;Mostly sunny;83;60;WNW;9;49%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, nice;76;62;Mostly sunny;76;61;E;7;71%;3%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;61;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;SSE;13;70%;20%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;54;42;Cloudy, rain ending;52;39;SSE;9;82%;76%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;77;54;Cooler;63;43;NE;8;47%;51%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;50;31;Rain and snow shower;41;25;NW;6;66%;72%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;A t-storm in spots;72;61;S;12;80%;57%;3

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;71;63;A t-storm in spots;70;62;N;13;69%;64%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, morning rain;60;48;A morning shower;58;47;SSW;17;55%;45%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;100;74;Thickening clouds;102;76;SE;6;25%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;A couple of showers;86;74;ESE;5;77%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;Partly sunny;88;67;N;5;57%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;78;A t-storm around;92;78;ESE;5;67%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;77;65;A shower in spots;76;65;SSE;8;82%;68%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;68;45;Partly sunny;68;46;W;5;51%;6%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny and nice;73;51;ESE;9;48%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;75;52;Sunny and very warm;75;53;SE;6;60%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Plenty of clouds;64;49;A shower or two;64;50;SE;4;73%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;91;65;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;WSW;7;49%;29%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;74;48;Sunny and warm;72;47;SE;8;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;74;61;Clouds and sun, warm;77;61;S;9;64%;17%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;72;48;Partly sunny;70;44;ENE;11;49%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;Sunny and nice;73;46;E;4;60%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Sunshine and warmer;70;54;NNE;5;64%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;65;NNW;4;48%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;51;Partial sunshine;68;51;NE;9;62%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;N;6;38%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;53;Sunny and warmer;78;59;NNE;11;40%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;82;68;E;3;69%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Sunshine, less humid;97;80;Mostly cloudy;94;80;S;12;65%;43%;8

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;46;37;Sunny and cool;53;45;SW;9;61%;13%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;87;77;Cloudy with showers;87;77;S;9;77%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;63;55;Mild with some sun;65;53;SSE;9;81%;7%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;88;78;Sunny and beautiful;87;79;NNW;11;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Afternoon showers;68;62;Strong thunderstorms;74;65;SW;10;90%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny;89;70;SE;9;66%;27%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;66;Hazy sunshine;88;65;W;6;53%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;63;38;Mostly cloudy;63;22;NNE;7;40%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and drizzle;83;73;Rain, heavy at times;78;74;ESE;7;93%;92%;1

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;100;70;High clouds;93;72;W;5;50%;4%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;61;50;Rain at times;58;43;WSW;7;90%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;70;42;Cloudy and cooler;64;44;NNE;6;34%;63%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun, pleasant;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;ENE;10;79%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;82;70;Mostly cloudy;82;74;SE;4;65%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;Mostly sunny;84;57;E;8;33%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;5;75%;65%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;52;49;Partly sunny, mild;58;49;SW;12;90%;8%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;S;5;75%;81%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;79;73;Turning cloudy;82;75;E;9;60%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;84;72;A shower or two;84;73;NNE;4;75%;71%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;91;67;Clouds and sun;90;68;N;6;50%;4%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;84;60;Hazy sunshine;86;61;N;8;39%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;72;62;A t-storm in spots;67;61;NNE;11;80%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;95;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NE;6;61%;76%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;94;82;Sunny and very warm;96;83;N;11;51%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;57;A heavy thunderstorm;68;53;E;9;70%;84%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;71;43;Sunny and beautiful;73;42;N;5;23%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;99;75;Hazy and very warm;98;76;WNW;6;29%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;SW;6;66%;29%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;102;76;Plenty of sunshine;101;76;N;12;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;64;38;Sunny and pleasant;62;36;SSE;5;67%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;ENE;10;72%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;72;W;6;68%;77%;4

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;86;74;Rain tapering off;85;73;NW;20;85%;93%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;5;83%;78%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;36;A t-storm in spots;58;37;ENE;8;60%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;85;76;A t-storm around;85;76;SW;7;78%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;68;62;Clouds, then sun;67;61;SSE;9;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;75;63;Periods of sun;77;57;SE;8;75%;71%;4

London, United Kingdom;Windy;69;63;Partly sunny, breezy;73;56;SSW;17;66%;75%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;Spotty showers;72;60;SW;5;70%;67%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;74;Partly sunny;83;74;WSW;6;72%;39%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;SE;4;65%;20%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A morning shower;86;81;SW;7;71%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;S;4;71%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm around;92;78;E;6;65%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;NE;10;41%;7%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;A t-storm in spots;73;59;SSW;5;60%;65%;8

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;88;77;A shower or t-storm;88;80;ENE;5;68%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;59;39;Sunny and mild;61;38;SSW;6;78%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;86;78;Partial sunshine;85;77;S;11;73%;33%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A bit of rain;59;52;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;N;7;62%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;49;39;Cloudy;48;37;W;4;63%;17%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;45;Partly sunny, mild;60;47;WNW;8;69%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;Hazy sunshine;96;80;N;6;56%;2%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;82;57;Sunny intervals;81;57;ENE;8;60%;33%;12

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;63;49;A shower;57;46;NW;8;59%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;82;62;A morning t-storm;79;61;WNW;6;68%;58%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;65;49;Cloudy with a shower;59;31;WSW;12;59%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;68;54;An afternoon shower;70;58;NNE;7;61%;75%;1

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;57;55;Cloudy and mild;63;56;S;11;84%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;48;36;Cloudy;49;35;W;11;60%;21%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;A passing shower;85;79;E;13;79%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;83;76;SSW;13;82%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;High clouds;94;75;Sun and some clouds;94;75;ENE;8;64%;30%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;77;61;Partly sunny, warm;79;59;SSE;8;52%;28%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy;68;57;Rain and a t-storm;67;55;WNW;10;81%;89%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;76;Sun and clouds;91;76;SSE;5;67%;76%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NE;10;74%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;87;73;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SE;4;65%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warm;72;46;Sunny and mild;71;51;ESE;5;59%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;Clouds and sun;65;40;NNW;5;62%;5%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;53;An afternoon shower;71;54;S;9;49%;63%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;Mostly cloudy;83;63;ESE;5;60%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;A couple of showers;85;75;E;10;68%;67%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;46;35;Cloudy;43;38;SSE;7;81%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;64;46;Periods of sun, mild;65;46;SSW;5;78%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with clearing;81;72;Partly sunny;90;74;W;6;64%;42%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Sunny and very warm;97;69;ESE;7;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;78;54;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNE;6;55%;3%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;54;47;Clouding up;58;50;WSW;7;87%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Sunny and beautiful;68;52;WSW;7;63%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;73;63;S;5;84%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Times of rain;86;77;Showers;83;76;SSE;7;83%;100%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;WNW;3;100%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;79;48;Partly sunny, nice;78;44;NE;9;22%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;43;Periods of sunshine;68;45;WSW;5;57%;32%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;83;73;Showers and t-storms;81;73;ENE;4;85%;82%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;58;Periods of sun;80;52;NNE;7;60%;32%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;63;48;Sunny;62;43;NNE;8;58%;2%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;3;60%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;70;61;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;ENE;7;41%;4%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A morning shower;87;76;WNW;6;80%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;68;43;Sun and some clouds;66;40;SE;7;59%;12%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;77;Showers;86;77;E;6;78%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;62;49;Partly sunny, mild;65;53;SSW;8;80%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;65;60;Clouds and sunshine;69;62;ENE;13;63%;75%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;75;68;A shower or two;75;71;E;11;74%;80%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny, mild;60;47;Partly sunny, mild;62;47;SSW;10;90%;5%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;Cooler;60;43;E;9;48%;36%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;74;55;A little a.m. rain;60;52;ESE;8;73%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;83;63;A t-shower in spots;72;59;S;6;45%;57%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;81;69;Sunny and delightful;83;68;N;7;49%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;E;3;40%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, not as warm;68;59;Rain and drizzle;65;58;NNE;10;58%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;51;40;A morning shower;50;43;NW;13;63%;43%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;ESE;8;54%;42%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;82;64;A shower or t-storm;77;64;N;6;77%;91%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and mild;57;27;Plenty of sun;53;23;E;6;57%;5%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;58;42;Sunshine;61;44;NNE;4;53%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Sunny and nice;72;53;SE;9;58%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;90;71;High clouds;91;73;WNW;4;55%;23%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;63;42;Clouds and sun, mild;65;42;S;6;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;70;45;Sunny and mild;70;45;SE;5;67%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;49;44;Showers around;52;45;NW;22;67%;80%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the a.m.;91;75;A few showers;91;75;WNW;5;77%;73%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;73;51;More sun than clouds;71;49;NE;3;53%;28%;4

