Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;16;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NE;10;28%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;16;WNW;14;49%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, nice;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;E;11;71%;3%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;16;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;SSE;21;70%;20%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;12;6;Cloudy, rain ending;11;4;SSE;15;82%;76%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;25;12;Cooler;17;6;NE;13;47%;51%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;10;0;Rain and snow shower;5;-4;NW;9;66%;72%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;A t-storm in spots;22;16;S;19;80%;57%;3

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;22;17;A t-storm in spots;21;17;N;21;69%;64%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, morning rain;16;9;A morning shower;14;9;SSW;27;55%;45%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;38;23;Thickening clouds;39;24;SE;10;25%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;A couple of showers;30;23;ESE;8;77%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Partly sunny;31;20;N;8;57%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;8;67%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;18;A shower in spots;25;19;SSE;13;82%;68%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;20;8;W;9;51%;6%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;ESE;15;48%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;24;11;Sunny and very warm;24;12;SE;10;60%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Plenty of clouds;18;9;A shower or two;18;10;SE;7;73%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;33;18;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;WSW;11;49%;29%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;23;9;Sunny and warm;22;8;SE;12;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;23;16;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;S;15;64%;17%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny;21;7;ENE;18;49%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Sunny and nice;23;8;E;6;60%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Sunshine and warmer;21;12;NNE;9;64%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;NNW;6;48%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partial sunshine;20;11;NE;15;62%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;N;10;38%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;Sunny and warmer;25;15;NNE;18;40%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;5;69%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Sunshine, less humid;36;27;Mostly cloudy;34;27;S;19;65%;43%;8

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;8;3;Sunny and cool;12;7;SW;15;61%;13%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;S;14;77%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;17;13;Mild with some sun;18;12;SSE;14;81%;7%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;31;26;Sunny and beautiful;31;26;NNW;17;73%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Afternoon showers;20;17;Strong thunderstorms;24;18;SW;16;90%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;14;66%;27%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;W;9;53%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly cloudy;17;-5;NNE;12;40%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Rain, heavy at times;25;23;ESE;12;93%;92%;1

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;38;21;High clouds;34;22;W;9;50%;4%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;16;10;Rain at times;14;6;WSW;11;90%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;21;6;Cloudy and cooler;18;7;NNE;9;34%;63%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;ENE;16;79%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;28;21;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SE;7;65%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;E;13;33%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;9;75%;65%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;11;9;Partly sunny, mild;15;10;SW;20;90%;8%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;9;75%;81%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;26;23;Turning cloudy;28;24;E;15;60%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;22;A shower or two;29;23;NNE;6;75%;71%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;33;20;Clouds and sun;32;20;N;9;50%;4%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;N;13;39%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;A t-storm in spots;19;16;NNE;18;80%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;35;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;10;61%;76%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;17;51%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;14;A heavy thunderstorm;20;11;E;14;70%;84%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;21;6;Sunny and beautiful;23;5;N;8;23%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;37;24;Hazy and very warm;37;25;WNW;9;29%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;SW;10;66%;29%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;39;24;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;N;20;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;18;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;2;SSE;7;67%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;ENE;17;72%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;W;10;68%;77%;4

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Rain tapering off;30;23;NW;32;85%;93%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;8;83%;78%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;2;A t-storm in spots;15;3;ENE;13;60%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;12;78%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;20;16;Clouds, then sun;20;16;SSE;15;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;24;17;Periods of sun;25;14;SE;13;75%;71%;4

London, United Kingdom;Windy;21;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;13;SSW;27;66%;75%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Spotty showers;22;15;SW;8;70%;67%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;WSW;10;72%;39%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;6;65%;20%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A morning shower;30;27;SW;11;71%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;S;7;71%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;E;9;65%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NE;17;41%;7%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A t-storm in spots;23;15;SSW;8;60%;65%;8

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;ENE;9;68%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;15;4;Sunny and mild;16;3;SSW;10;78%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partial sunshine;29;25;S;17;73%;33%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A bit of rain;15;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;N;11;62%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Cloudy;9;3;W;7;63%;17%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;7;Partly sunny, mild;16;8;WNW;12;69%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;36;27;N;10;56%;2%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;28;14;Sunny intervals;27;14;ENE;13;60%;33%;12

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;17;10;A shower;14;8;NW;13;59%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;28;17;A morning t-storm;26;16;WNW;10;68%;58%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;18;9;Cloudy with a shower;15;-1;WSW;19;59%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;20;12;An afternoon shower;21;14;NNE;11;61%;75%;1

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;14;13;Cloudy and mild;17;13;S;18;84%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;9;2;Cloudy;9;2;W;18;60%;21%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;E;21;79%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSW;22;82%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;High clouds;34;24;Sun and some clouds;34;24;ENE;13;64%;30%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;SSE;12;52%;28%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;WNW;17;81%;89%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Sun and clouds;33;25;SSE;8;67%;76%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;16;74%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;SE;7;65%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warm;22;8;Sunny and mild;21;11;ESE;8;59%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;Clouds and sun;18;4;NNW;7;62%;5%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;An afternoon shower;22;12;S;15;49%;63%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly cloudy;28;17;ESE;8;60%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A couple of showers;29;24;E;17;68%;67%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;8;2;Cloudy;6;4;SSE;11;81%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;8;Periods of sun, mild;18;8;SSW;9;78%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with clearing;27;22;Partly sunny;32;23;W;9;64%;42%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;36;21;ESE;12;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;25;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNE;9;55%;3%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;12;8;Clouding up;15;10;WSW;12;87%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and beautiful;20;11;WSW;12;63%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;17;S;8;84%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Times of rain;30;25;Showers;28;25;SSE;12;83%;100%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;WNW;5;100%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;26;9;Partly sunny, nice;26;7;NE;15;22%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;6;Periods of sunshine;20;7;WSW;8;57%;32%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Showers and t-storms;27;23;ENE;6;85%;82%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;14;Periods of sun;26;11;NNE;12;60%;32%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;17;9;Sunny;17;6;NNE;12;58%;2%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NNW;5;60%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;ENE;12;41%;4%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A morning shower;30;25;WNW;10;80%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;20;6;Sun and some clouds;19;4;SE;11;59%;12%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;31;25;Showers;30;25;E;10;78%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;17;10;Partly sunny, mild;18;11;SSW;13;80%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;18;15;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;ENE;21;63%;75%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;24;20;A shower or two;24;22;E;17;74%;80%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny, mild;16;8;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;SSW;15;90%;5%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Cooler;16;6;E;15;48%;36%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;24;13;A little a.m. rain;16;11;ESE;14;73%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;28;17;A t-shower in spots;22;15;S;10;45%;57%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;21;Sunny and delightful;28;20;N;11;49%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;E;5;40%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, not as warm;20;15;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NNE;15;58%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;11;4;A morning shower;10;6;NW;21;63%;43%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;13;54%;42%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;A shower or t-storm;25;18;N;10;77%;91%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and mild;14;-3;Plenty of sun;12;-5;E;10;57%;5%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;15;6;Sunshine;16;7;NNE;6;53%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;22;12;SE;14;58%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;32;21;High clouds;33;23;WNW;6;55%;23%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;Clouds and sun, mild;18;5;S;9;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;21;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;SE;8;67%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;9;7;Showers around;11;7;NW;36;67%;80%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;A few showers;33;24;WNW;7;77%;73%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;23;11;More sun than clouds;22;9;NE;5;53%;28%;4

