India vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the first day of the second test between India and the West Indies at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium:

West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b KYadav 14

Kieran Powell c Jadeja b Ashwin 22

Shai Hope lbw b UYadav 36

Shimron Hetmyer lbw b KYadav 12

Sunil Ambris c Jadeja b KYadav 18

Roston Chase not out 98

Shane Dowrich lbw b UYadav 30

Jason Holder c Pant b UYadav 52

Devendra Bishoo not out 2

Extras: (6b, 5lb) 11

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 295

Overs: 95.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-52, 3-86, 4-92, 5-113, 6-182, 7-286

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 23-2-83-3, Shardul Thakur 1.4-0-9-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24.2-7-49-1, Kuldeep Yadav 26-2-74-3, Ravindra Jadeja 20-2-69-0.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Third umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.