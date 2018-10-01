Taiwan slams UN for passport discrimination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday slammed the United Nations for its discriminatory treatment of Taiwanese passport holders after reports that even holders of a Chinese travel document were refused entry.

Only earlier this week, the Taiwanese passport was proclaimed the 29th strongest in the world, with 148 countries and territories allowing Taiwanese to enter visa-free.

However, UN buildings were still off-limits to the Taiwanese in a clear violation of the global organization’s own principles, MOFA said.

Taiwanese citizens, including journalists, have long been refused access to UN buildings, even to report on public events.

MOFA said it had asked Taiwan’s representative office in New York to investigate the latest claims, that Taiwanese citizens holding a travel permit for China had also been turned away, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan hoped that its diplomatic allies and other nations holding similar valued would also protest to the UN and help correct the discriminatory practice.