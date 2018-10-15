TAIEX decreases by 4.48% this week

According to TWSE statistics, TAIEX closed at 10,045.81 on October 12, 2018, down 471.31 from last week's (October 5, 2018) 10,517.12, a decrease of approximately 4.48%. The FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index closed at 7,755.69, down 328.33 from last week's 8,084.02, a decrease of approximately 4.06%. The Formosa Index closed at 11,392.01, down 570.68 from last week's 11,962.69, a decrease of approximately 4.77%.

The total trading value for year-to-date was 26.10 trillion NTD on the TWSE market.

The total market capitalization of TWSE-listed stocks amounted to 30.18 trillion NTD at the end of this week.

(The above information is from preliminary statistics. The transactions data does not include the block and foreign currency trading data of the last trading day this week)