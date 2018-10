TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Tatung Co., a Taipei-based home appliance manufacturer, announced it was expanding its solar manufacturing capacity after its board resolved to invest in a 235MW solar power plant in Tainan.

The company said in a statement that it is planning to expand investment in solar power plants to boost its market presence worldwide.

Also, development of a micro-grid system is underway at the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science Park in Tainan to improve solar plant performance.