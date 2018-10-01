  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan investigates Navy officer for leaking secrets

Military intelligence data were found copied to his computer at home

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/12 17:48
A Taiwanese Navy frigate.

A Taiwanese Navy frigate. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Investigators raided military installations and private homes Friday looking for evidence about a Navy officer suspected of leaking confidential military information.

The officer, surnamed Hung (洪), had initially been a suspect for a completely different case, but the investigation took a different turn when military secrets were found on his computer, the Liberty Times reported.

The man served from January 7, 2011 until July 30 this year on the French-made Chengde frigate, where he was in charge of information system maintenance.

During a search of his Kaohsiung home last January, investigators found a hard drive which contained numerous confidential military data apparently copied from computers on board the frigate, according to prosecutors.

As a result, they were treating the issue as a case of violations against the National Security Act and the National Secret Protection Act, the Liberty Times reported.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Kaohsiung investigators and military police raided Hung’s new job site at the Zuoying naval base, as well as the Chengde frigate, his family home in Chiayi County and his present home in Kaohsiung. They took away cellphones, credit cards and computers, according to the Liberty Times.
spy
National Security Act
Navy
frigate
Zuoying
secret-leaking

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan and India resume joint naval exercises after five year hiatus
Japan and India resume joint naval exercises after five year hiatus
2018/10/09 14:56
US, Philippines, Japan hold joint military exercises in South China Sea
US, Philippines, Japan hold joint military exercises in South China Sea
2018/10/07 17:58
US Navy draws plan for show of force in Taiwan Strait, SCS: report
US Navy draws plan for show of force in Taiwan Strait, SCS: report
2018/10/04 11:16
South China Sea: Chinese warship nearly collides with US Navy destroyer
South China Sea: Chinese warship nearly collides with US Navy destroyer
2018/10/02 10:15
Two Perry-class frigates to be commissioned by Taiwan Navy in Nov.
Two Perry-class frigates to be commissioned by Taiwan Navy in Nov.
2018/10/01 16:05