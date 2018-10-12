  1. Home
US-Taiwan military sales to become ‘more normal’: US official

Randall Schriver says US leaning to ‘more normal foreign military sales relationship’ with Taiwan  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/12 17:43
File photo: Randall Schriver

File photo: Randall Schriver (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Schriver said that U.S.-Taiwan military sales are becoming a “more normal foreign military sales relationship" on the sidelines a conference in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11, reported CNA.

The comment came in response to a question by Taiwanese media about the nature of future Taiwan purchases of U.S. military equipment.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Sept. 24 a proposed sale of US$330 million (NT$10.2 billion) worth of military equipment relating to Taiwan’s F-16 fleet, in a sale which moves away from previous purchases in which multiple deals were bundled together into a single sale.

The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council gave its support for the sale, saying it might signal new style of military cooperation, and something the non-profit had been advocating for.

Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT, 美國在台協會) James Moriarty also said he tentatively expects more arms deals to go ahead in the future, but he does not have any direct knowledge, during a Taiwan National Day event on Oct. 9.

The 8th Annual Jamestown China Defense and Security Conference was put on by the Jamestown Foundation research institute, and held speeches by U.S. officials, academics, and consultants.
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan military
US arms sales
Randall Schriver

