TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A think tank in China is facing sanctions after it posted a call online for a return to presidential term limits scrapped earlier this year to please President Xi Jinping (習近平), reports said Friday.

The Unirule Institute of Economics (天則經濟研究所) in Beijing had been targeted with local government measures since the call first appeared, according to the Liberty Times.

Last year, the institute already published a document opposing the abolition of term limits and calling for a revision of the Tiananmen Incident, the massacre of student protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

The article led to the suspension of the think tank’s website and of its online accounts due to “advocating Western values,” but more recently, it was followed by the cancelation of a business license for an affiliated company, the Liberty Times quoted Hong Kong media as saying.

The Unirule Institute of Economics was founded in 1993 by senior academics and had always proposed a “Liberal” approach to politics and to economic policies, such as a move toward a market economy, reports said.