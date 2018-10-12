TOKYO (AP) — The new Okinawa governor says he wants Americans to know the U.S. and Japanese governments are forcing a relocation of a U.S. Marine base rejected by people on the island.

Denny Tamaki was elected last month after campaigning for moving the disputed Marine base entirely off the southern Japanese island and reducing the American military presence.

Tamaki held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, urging Tokyo to do more to reduce Okinawa's burden and have it shared by rest of Japan.

Tamaki said the sides remained divided on the base relocation and that he wanted U.S. involvement in resolving the issue.

About half of U.S. troops and the majority of their key facilities are on Okinawa. Residents have long complained about base-related noise, pollution and crime.