Taiwan donates US$250k for Philippines typhoon relief

Taiwan donates US$250k to help Philippines recover from Typhoon Mangkhut

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/12 15:35
Angelito Banayo, left, with Michael Hsu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan government donated US$250,000 (NT$7.75 million) to the Government of the Philippines to aid relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut, which struck the northern island of Luzon on Sept. 15.

Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) said that the donation is in demonstration of the “genuine friendship and solidarity” between the people of the two nations, reported PNA.

The donation was made during a ceremony to mark Taiwan’s National Day in Manila on Oct. 9. The check was handed to the Philippines’ Representative to Taiwan, Angelito Banayo by Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇).

Banayo sincerely thanked Taiwan for its assistance, reported PNA.

Typhoon Mangkhut was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines so far this year. The typhoon killed at least 68 people, and caused more than US$622 million in damage.
TECO
MECO
Taiwan-Philippines Relations
Typhoon Mangkhut
Taiwan aid

