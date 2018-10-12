DARWIN, Australia (AP) — A wildlife ranger has been taken by a crocodile in Australia's Northern Territory.

The employment safety watchdog NT WorkSafe said the attack happened Friday morning 206 kilometers (128 miles) southwest of the indigenous community of Yirrkala.

NT WorkSafe said in a statement it is investigating the attack. The body of the ranger, an indigenous woman, has yet to be recovered.

The last fatal crocodile attack in Australia was October last year when 79-year-old dementia patient Anne Cameron was killed after wandering from a nursing home at Port Douglas in Queensland state.