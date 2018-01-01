TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Taiwan's Lunar New Year holiday will be nine days in length and ends on a weekend, only five days of leave are needed to make it a 16-day holiday.

The reason why the holiday will be so long next year is because Lunar New Year's Eve, which is a national holiday, falls on a Monday (Feb. 4), while there are five national holidays that follow that. Both the start and end of the holiday is perfectly sandwiched between two weekends ending on Feb. 10, making a 9-day vacation. This can be easily extended even further by taking five days of leave from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, and including the weekend of Feb. 16-17, that results in a 16-day vacation (Feb. 2 to Feb. 17).

According to the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) there are nine national holidays in 2019, many of which extend over at least three consecutive days. In total, there are seven holidays which consist of three days or more, with four exceeding three days and the nine-day break for Lunar New Year.

Since New Year's Eve is on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, it provides the opportunity to easily extend the vacation to a much longer period. If a person takes Jan. 2 to Jan 4 off, they can then enjoy a nine-day vacation from Dec. 29 - Jan. 6, while only taking three days of leave.

In addition, 228 Peace Memorial Day, Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, and Founding Day can also be extended to to up to eight days while only taking three or four days of leave.

However, it should be noted that there are three Saturdays this year which have been made working days to compensate for longer holidays, including Jan. 19, Feb. 23 and Oct. 5.

Extended public holidays for 2019:

New Year's Day (4 days) (Dec. 29, 2018 - Jan. 1, 2019)

Lunar New Year holiday (9 days): Feb. 2 - Feb. 10

228 Peace Memorial Day (4 days): Feb. 28 - Mar. 3

Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Festival (4 days): Apr. 4 - Apr. 7

Dragon Boat Festival (3 days): June 7 - June 9

Mid-Autumn Festival (3 days): Sept. 13 - Sept. 15

Founding Day of the Republic of China (4 days): Oct. 10 - Oct. 13



Closeup view of first six months of new calendar. (DGPA website)



Full calendar. (DGPA website)

The PDF version of the calendar can be downloaded here.