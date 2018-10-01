TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan will spend more than US$1 million (NT$30 million) to attract tourists from India, the Tourism Bureau announced Thursday.

India is one of the countries of South and Southeast Asia targeted by Taiwan’s government in its New Southbound Policy, which encourages closer cultural, economic and political ties.

Speaking at a Taiwan tourism promotion event in New Delhi, the Tourism Bureau’s representative to Singapore announced the plan and exchanged views with about 30 Indian travel experts, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

At the event, it was mentioned how Indian tycoon K.K. Modi invited more than 300 guests and 30 foreign chefs to Taiwan in 2016 to celebrate a birthday.

In Taiwan, it was possible to enjoy a wide variation of modern and traditional locations and experiences, said the island’s representative in India, Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). He mentioned how Indian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who was visiting Taiwan this week, praised its scenery, safety and rich culture.

Participants in the New Delhi tourism event also mentioned weddings, birthday parties and golf as reasons for traveling to Taiwan, CNA reported.

Bollywood could also play a part in promoting tourism to the island, as the shooting of an Indian movie in Switzerland had led to a significant rise in the number of Indian travelers to the European country.