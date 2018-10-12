TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The seismic change in world politics involving a potential full-out confrontation between the U.S. and China as well as a shift away from globalism has presented a unique opportunity for Taiwan to push ahead with its UN agenda, urged Stephen Yates, former Deputy National Security Adviser to then-U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

In a commentary titled “Taiwan's Unique UN Opportunity” on Do Post, Yates noted that the world is seeing a trend away from globalism and “a return to state sovereignty and national patriotism,” which positions Taiwan in a challenging position as it endeavors to earn international recognition.

Taiwan is advised to take into consideration two things while seeking membership in the UN, said Yates.

First, Taiwan would be wise to learn from the strategy employed by U.S. President Donald Trump when engaging with other countries, which is favoring “independence and cooperation” instead of “global governance, control and domination.”

Second, Taiwan must work to make meaningful progress with nations of consequence on the world stage in terms of diplomatic relations. Though the approach seems unrealistic, Yates believes it has become more possible now than at any time since Taiwan’s withdrawal from the UN in 1971.

At a time when countries around the world are growing wary of China and embracing a new definition of independence, Taiwan should seize the opportunity to make breakthroughs through vigorous pursuit of bilateral agreements and “more formal recognition by influential nations," Yates argued.