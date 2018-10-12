|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Denver
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Portland
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Sacramento
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Golden State
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Orlando 102, Memphis 86
Toronto 118, Brooklyn 91
Washington 102, Detroit 97
Atlanta 130, San Antonio 127
Miami 140, New Orleans 128
Chicago 104, Indiana 89
Portland 116, Phoenix 83
L.A. Lakers 123, Golden State 113
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 134, New Orleans 119
Utah 132, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 124, Maccabi Haifa 76
|Friday's Games
Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 17
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.