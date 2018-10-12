  1. Home
Japanese band World Order releases new MV featuring streets of Taipei

Known for performing group robot dance in public spaces in big cities around the world, the band picks Taiwan as its latest MV filming destination

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/12 12:22
(Screenshot image of World Order YouTube channel)

(Screenshot image of World Order YouTube channel)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A famous Japanese band released their latest music video this week which features mostly streets of northern Taiwan, from glittering skyscrapers in Taipei's Xinyi District to the nostalgic town of Jiufen in Keelung.  

Best known for its distinctive choreographed group robot dance performances in black suit in music videos, the five-man band was formed by a Japanese retired mixed martial arts fighter Genki Sudo in 2009. As of October 2018, World Order's YouTube channel has over 121 million views.

The band also gained international media CNN's attention earlier this year for releasing "Let's start WW3," which features Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election with the memorable lyric "let's grab them by the pussy."

The band's latest music video "Missing Beauty" released on Oct. 9, features mostly crowded streets of popular tourist destinations including Taipei's Xinyi District, Raohe St. Night Market, and Jiufen in Keelung. The group also performed their signature robot dance inside and outside the 265-year-old Songshan Ciyou Temple. 

(screenshot image of the music video Missing Beauty)

The video also takes viewers on a night market tour running through with traditional foods such as pepper pie. Netizens left messages below the video saying the video is doing a fantastic job on promoting Taiwan's tourism and makes viewers want to visit the city after watching the video. 

Let's check out World Order's latest video: 
World Order

