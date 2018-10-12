In this Oct. 6, 2018, photo, villagers wait for any word on their missing relatives lost in the Balarola neighborhood of Palu city when a massive eart
People whose relatives were lost in the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami waited for word on the searches and grieved when bodies were recovered from the rubble and mud. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami on Sept. 28 killed more than 2,000 people, most of them in the city of Palu. Many of the hundreds and perhaps thousands who are still missing may be buried in the mud that acted like quicksand during the shaking and swallowed whole neighborhoods.
The tsunami that leveled swathes of the coast also swept numerous ships and boats ashore in central Sulawesi.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Tokyo's famous fish market reopened at a new location, Toyosu, but kept the traditions of its opening activity: the tuna auction. Clanging bells opened the sale of raw and frozen tuna displayed wall-to-wall in the huge warehouse. The rhythmical shouts of the auctioneers and the special hand signals by the bidders were unchanged from Tsukiji, which the market recently left after more than eight decades.
The Vegetarian Festival began in China and Chinese communities in Southeast Asia. Worshippers pray at temples and refrain from eating meat during the festival that coincides with the celebration of the nine Chinese Emperor Gods.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
