  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Lee Meng-en takes home taekwondo silver at Youth Olympics

Lee Meng-en wins silver in Men’s +76 kg Taekwondo competition

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/12 11:17
Lee Meng-en (red) in competition against Canada’s Ethan McClymont

Lee Meng-en (red) in competition against Canada’s Ethan McClymont (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Lee Meng-en (李孟恩) won silver in the Men’s +76 kg Taekwondo competition at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina on Oct. 11, after losing to Iranian Mohammadali Khosravi 1:2.

Lee was in strong form leading up to the main event, making short work of Poland’s Jakub Sadurski (10:2) and Canada’s Ethan McClymont (15:10).

Lee, aged 17, previously won gold at the 2018 Russian Open, 2017 Korean Open and 2015 Asian Championships.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympics are currently being held in Buenos Aires from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18. Taiwan is represented by 60 athletes in total, with the nation most prominently represented in beach handball and athletics.
Silver medal
taekwondo
Youth olympics
Lee Meng-en

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Taekwondo woman kicks her way to gold upset 
Taiwan Taekwondo woman kicks her way to gold upset 
2018/08/21 12:20
Taiwan's Huang Yu-jen beat Belgium’s Jaouad Achab to bronze medal in World Taekwondo Grand Prix
Taiwan's Huang Yu-jen beat Belgium’s Jaouad Achab to bronze medal in World Taekwondo Grand Prix
2017/12/04 13:44
Taiwan wins silver and bronze in taekwondo
Taiwan wins silver and bronze in taekwondo
2017/08/24 11:38
Female Taekwondo athlete wins Taiwan's 1st medal at Universiade
Female Taekwondo athlete wins Taiwan's 1st medal at Universiade
2017/08/20 23:39
Taiwan keeps taekwondo trainer away from Universiade due to terror links
Taiwan keeps taekwondo trainer away from Universiade due to terror links
2017/08/19 19:03