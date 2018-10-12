TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Lee Meng-en (李孟恩) won silver in the Men’s +76 kg Taekwondo competition at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina on Oct. 11, after losing to Iranian Mohammadali Khosravi 1:2.

Lee was in strong form leading up to the main event, making short work of Poland’s Jakub Sadurski (10:2) and Canada’s Ethan McClymont (15:10).

Lee, aged 17, previously won gold at the 2018 Russian Open, 2017 Korean Open and 2015 Asian Championships.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympics are currently being held in Buenos Aires from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18. Taiwan is represented by 60 athletes in total, with the nation most prominently represented in beach handball and athletics.